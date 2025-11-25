Kimelman & Baird LLC Has $59.97 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Kimelman & Baird LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,567 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 4.9% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kimelman & Baird LLC owned about 0.13% of Copart worth $59,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 75.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,000,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,820 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 56.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,067 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Copart by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,946 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.Copart’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

