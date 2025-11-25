Kimelman & Baird LLC Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Kimelman & Baird LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.07.

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $409.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

