Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 85.28%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.