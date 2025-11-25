Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.900- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $177.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average of $167.01. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $187.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

