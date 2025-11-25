Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $723.41 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $723.41 million and approximately $30.70 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,977.28 or 0.99700334 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,863,986,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,863,986,729.853195 with 3,218,688,888.86 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.24901775 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 770 active market(s) with $29,907,966.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

