Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $95.15 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 555,408 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.65.

Alphabet Stock Up 6.3%

Alphabet stock opened at $318.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $319.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

