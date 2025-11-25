Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.26 and traded as low as GBX 2.95. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 3.10, with a volume of 2,919,624 shares traded.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £97.54 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £30,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

