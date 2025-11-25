Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $188.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

