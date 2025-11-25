Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.42 and traded as low as GBX 136. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 137.60, with a volume of 1,476,250 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 155 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.33.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JSG

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £528.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.