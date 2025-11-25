Jito (JTO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $203.90 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $203.90 million and $33.69 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 999,999,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,687,847 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 999,999,513.95490604 with 404,687,847.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 0.50381203 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $31,528,775.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

