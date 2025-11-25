Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 640.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,291 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Amkor Technology worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 129.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 69,004 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 346,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,424.32. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,186.78. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,800. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

