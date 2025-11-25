Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Heather Ann Mcsharry Sells 3,415 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $607,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,423.22. This trade represents a 14.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $2.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Bank of America raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

