Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 37,799 FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar $TDVI

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the second quarter valued at $238,000.

Get FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar alerts:

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Stock Up 2.2%

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $172.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.12. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Profile

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.