Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $334.30 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $345.84. The company has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.57%.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.86.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

