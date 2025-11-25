Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $595,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after buying an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 547,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 434,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

STRL opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.90 and a 200-day moving average of $282.82. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $419.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

