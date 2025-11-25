Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 162,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 23.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $2,155,000. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,652,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 252,513 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.