Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,339 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,838 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth $192,918,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 44.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 992,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 306,713 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 196,107 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 93,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 5.3%

Rocket Lab stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,143.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 489,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,355,303.30. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $41,988,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,057,889 shares in the company, valued at $98,799,250.89. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

