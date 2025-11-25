J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE XOM opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $489.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $111.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

