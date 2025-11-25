J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 50,225 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,541 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,334.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after buying an additional 763,277 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 341.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 806,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,832,000 after acquiring an additional 623,555 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 744,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,916,000 after acquiring an additional 380,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,083.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 364,306 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

