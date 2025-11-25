J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,188 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 227,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

