J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 96,168 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,168 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

