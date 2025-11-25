J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $104.27, but opened at $100.38. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $102.0350, with a volume of 380,831 shares.

The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 797.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,167,000 after buying an additional 1,245,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $112,829,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,896,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,944,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

