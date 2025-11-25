J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.750-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Argus cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.09%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after buying an additional 152,179 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 339.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,156,000 after buying an additional 794,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 136.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 875,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after buying an additional 504,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 825,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,368,000 after buying an additional 359,484 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

