iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Graney & King LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $207.13 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.06.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

