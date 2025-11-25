iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Sold by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,867 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,677.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,151,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,679,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,113,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 4.4%

SOXX stock opened at $282.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.38. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $312.79. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.