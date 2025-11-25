iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $467.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.