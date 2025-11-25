iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF Stock Position Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5,323.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081,757 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 77,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,775,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after purchasing an additional 68,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $62.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

