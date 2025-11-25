iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Chaney Capital Management Inc.

Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,630 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 20.1% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

