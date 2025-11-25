iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

