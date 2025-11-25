iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Sold by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. Columbia Bank’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,492,000 after buying an additional 4,871,085 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,784.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after acquiring an additional 409,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 998,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,411,000 after acquiring an additional 396,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $106.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

