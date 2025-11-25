Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Iron Mountain worth $371,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $192,231,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $122,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,922,000 after purchasing an additional 913,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,124,000 after purchasing an additional 366,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,377,000 after buying an additional 311,494 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IRM opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 604.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 650.94%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $615,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,473.31. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $7,102,593.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

