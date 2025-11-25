Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Earns Hold Rating from D. Boral Capital

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invivyd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of IVVD stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $559.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Invivyd had a negative net margin of 119.63% and a negative return on equity of 92.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invivyd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Mclaughlin purchased 50,000 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invivyd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,831,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd in the third quarter worth $8,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 46.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,970 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the third quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invivyd by 2,051.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 410,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 391,617 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

