Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF $IDHQ is Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF makes up 4.2% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chaney Capital Management Inc. owned 2.22% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1,810.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 157,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 155,411 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDHQ opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $520.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

