Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,090 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $107,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $605.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.55. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

