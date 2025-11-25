Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.37. Inventiva shares last traded at $4.4250, with a volume of 36,650 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Inventiva from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IVA

Inventiva Trading Up 9.9%

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Inventiva by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.