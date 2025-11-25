Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $568.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

