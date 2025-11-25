Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Gentherm Inc $THRM

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 16,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 295.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 455.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 168.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Gentherm Trading Up 0.7%

THRM stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $386.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.75 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

