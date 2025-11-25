Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,397 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 273,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 1,532.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $6,763,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,131,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,497. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTSG. Zacks Research upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

