Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $460,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,469 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

