Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.32.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $560.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $521.18 and a 200 day moving average of $438.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

