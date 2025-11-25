Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

