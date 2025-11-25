Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,822,000 after purchasing an additional 415,982 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.1%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

