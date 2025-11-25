IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0984 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 3.9% increase from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DYFI opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

