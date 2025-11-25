Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Humana stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $229.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Humana from $313.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

