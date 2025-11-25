Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Invests $333,000 in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild Redb raised Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Cintas Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

