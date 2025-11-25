Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,744,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $451.62 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $534.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.25 and its 200 day moving average is $466.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

