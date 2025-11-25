Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.42 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,977.28 or 0.99700334 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 268,082,064.57573898 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.0476536 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $7,002,133.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

