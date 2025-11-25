holoride Price Tops $0.0005 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, holoride has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $449.05 thousand and approximately $5.57 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.49 or 0.03342165 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00007050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00054691 USD and is up 11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8,297.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

