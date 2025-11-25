Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. $HRTG Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,452 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $876.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $212.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix sold 8,334 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $224,517.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,200,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,349,713.64. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $481,883.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 558,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,720.08. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 396,002 shares of company stock worth $10,284,609 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

