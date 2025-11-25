Helium (HNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26.86 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00002450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $399.99 million and $26.86 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,628.23 or 0.99997983 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 186,321,438 coins. Helium’s official message board is blog.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
